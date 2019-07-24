Tragedy as Eight Persons Die in Underground Tank in Enugu

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Tragedy struck in Igogoro, Enugu-Ezike community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State last Monday when eight youths died in an underground water tank.

They were said to have drowned in the tank located in an uncompleted building in the area.

It was gathered that a yet-to-be-identified worker in the site had on that fateful day, in the process of trying to evacuate water from the said tank, got trapped inside the underground tank.

And having waited for the worker and was not seen, others started going in to offer help but were said to have been trapped there and became unconscious.

They were later recovered by sympathisers and security operatives who raced to the scene and rushed them to the General Hospital in Ogurute Igboeze North council area where the doctor confirmed them dead.

Checks by THISDAY revealed that the victims may have died of carbon monoxide from the pumping machine which was reportedly switched on and lowered into the well.

Some villagers who spoke on ground of anonymity, however, refused to accept that they may have died of fumes from the pumping machine, insisting that a detailed investigation must be carried by out to ascertain the actual cause of the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has expressed shock at the incident which he described as unfortunate.

He has also directed for a full scale investigations into the incident, just as the dead bodies have been deposited in the Ogurute General Hospital mortuary.