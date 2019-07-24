‘Take a Bow and Go’, Senate Tells Three Ministerial Nominees

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to it on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari with three of the four nominees screened so far taking a bow without being asked any question.

Those asked to take a bow were former Senators and a serving member of the House of Representatives. They include former governor of Akwa Ibom state and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former governor of Benue state and ex Senate Minority Leader, Senator George Akume, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Nwajuaba.

The fourth nominee, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), who was the first to be screened by the Senate, was however subjected to serious drilling, answering about 20 questions bordering on the economy and the oil sector from many Senators.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said in the course of the screening exercise that the Senate will sustain its standing tradition of asking former Senators and House members who are ministerial nominees to take a bow and leave the chambers without entertaining any question.

Details later…