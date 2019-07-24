Politicians Planning to Plant Arms in Dickson’s Houses, Bayelsa Govt Alleges

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday stated that it had uncovered plans by ‘desperate politicians’ to plant arms and ammunition in the farms and compounds of the state Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Mr. Boma Spero-Jack, alleged in a statement that some politicians who he said are desperate to hijack political control of the state were behind the alleged criminal plot.

He said any attempt to tarnish the image of the governor would fail, arguing that Bayelsa people and other Nigerians were clearly aware of the brand of politics and reputation of the governor as a politician of conviction and non-violence.

The government advised all politicians in the state to focus on their political campaigns rather than engaging in underhand tactics which it said do not win elections.

“We advise all politicians to avoid such desperation and unfortunate tendency towards violence. “The security agencies should take the necessary steps to ensure that those behind the plot and their sponsors are investigated and brought to book.

“Political contests, especially at the level of party primaries should be driven by the urge to woo delegates who are the critical factors in the election and not unnecessary acrimony,” Spero-Jack stated.