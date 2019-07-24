Ministerial List : Aduda, Melaye Protest Non-Inclusion of FCT Indigene

*Senate to screen seven nominees today

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, and Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday protested the non inclusion of an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the ministerial list sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The duo came under Order 43 of the Senate Rules to raise point of order immediately after the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had said the opening prayer and approved the votes and proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary at 10.45 am.

They quoted sections 297and 299 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) to back their claims saying the FCT should be treated as a state by having a nominee in the ministerial list.

The two Senators therefore implored the leadership of the Senate to accordingly inform the Executive to correct the mistake by sending a supplementary list containing the FCT nominee to Senate for approval.

Lawan, in his response while noting the observation of the two Senators, informed the Senate that the Resume of seven of the 43 ministerial are ready and will be screened today while other nominees will be taken on other days.

The seven nominees to be screened today are Uchechukwu Ogah ( Abia), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Sabo Sanono (Kano), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) and Mustapha Shehuri (Borno).

Details later…