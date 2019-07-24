Lawan Pledges Legislative Intervention for 17m Housing Deficit

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has revealed that the ninth Senate will make legislative intervention on the Lands Use Act, housing regulation, and many more enabling policies, which will provide affordable accommodation for all Nigerians.

He revealed that already, there exists 17 million housing deficit which if allowed to increase due to rising population, by 2050, it will be unbearably colossal and with an inability to capture the issue.

Lawan stated this yesterday in Abuja, during the 13th Abuja International Housing Show, with the theme “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the midst of global uncertainties.”

He said there will be housing for middle-level, semi-urban and rural dwellers.

Lawan who was represented by Senator Ashiru Oyelola, said concerted efforts are now required to think of multiple ways of funding housing development in a way that it wouldn’t only lead to the provision of homes, but to the growth of the economy, GDP and job opportunities.

“As the Senate President, I recognise the importance of housing, and even more so, the ability of forum like this to influence housing policies. There is a lot for everyone to take from a forum of this magnitude in order to contribute qualitatively to whatever our stakes are in the sub sector.

“I am aware that there are critical areas that require legislative intervention like the Lands Use Act, the NHF, housing regulation, and many more enabling policies. It is in my agenda to see to it that all policies required to get us closer to our collective dreams are achieved”, he said.