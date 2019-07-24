FG Commends NTIC Schools for Contributing to Nigeria’s Growth

The Federal Ministry of Education has commended the management of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) for its contribution to the development of the Nigerian educational sector in the past 20 years.

This was stated by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, during a courtesy visit by the management of NTIC in Abuja.

The permanent secretary stated that the NTIC has indeed shown a significant commitment to the growth of the Nigerian educational space with the quality of teaching in all its schools.

“The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges would feature as the leaders of those contributing to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria by identifying and promoting talents, as well as exposing them to international competitions and these are competitions in International Olympiad and Mathematics and indeed the contributions of the NTIC has helped in demystifying mathematics as a subject due to their enduring partnership with the National Mathematical Centre,” he stated.

He further added that the NTIC schools are worthy models in all the locations they are operating.

“The NTIC schools have distinguished itself tremendously and particularly in Yobe State where a student of the NTIC school emerged one of the top ten candidates’ in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations. For this, we are particularly grateful to the management of the NTIC.

“As a government, we also take pride in the fact that the students of the NTIC have won a total of 320 prizes in International competitions. The Nigerian government is appreciative of this fact and encourages them to do more.”

In his remark, the Managing Director of the NTIC, Mr. Feyzullah Bilgin, thanked the Nigerian authorities for the words of encouragement and pledged that the NTIC schools would strive to maintain its high educational standards.

“We are partners in progress and that why we have devoted substantial time and resources into molding our students to be good ambassadors of the country by the quality of teaching and as well as exposing them to international competitions so that they can compete favorably well wherever they find themselves.

“We are also in the process of partnering with public schools towards training their teachers so that the teachers would, in turn, transfer knowledge to their students as a part of our corporate social responsibility initiative,” he stated.

The NTIC schools have been in operation in Nigerian since 1998 and have grown to be one of the reputable educational institutions with schools in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Lagos and Ogun States.