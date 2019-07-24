APGA Expels Aggrieved Members Over Fresh Litigation

Party unveils new headquarters in Abuja

BY Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expelled all the aggrieved party members who went to court without first exhausting internal dispute mechanisms.

Also as part of its new drive to asert itself in the politics of the country, APGA said it had acquired a new building that will house its national headquarters located at the Katampe district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Addressing party leaders at a special retreat organised for newly elected officers, the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye, said that in compliance with the constitution of the party, all those that recently took the party to court without due process were expelled.

He said: We had to enforce discipline where necessary to uphold the unity and health of the party. Those who deliberately violated the constitutional provisions for settling internal disputes by taking the party to court were expelled to prevent a return to the judicial rascality that almost destroyed the party in the past”.

Among those affected by the latest expulsion are Edozie Njoku who is laying claim to the national chairmanship seat and his Secretary, Mic Adams.

Oye said section 2 of 2019 constitution of APGA made it clear that no one should file a court case against the party without first exhausting the party’s disputes resolution mechanisms.

He also said that based on the provisions of the APGA’s new constitution, recently approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC), henceforth “any one that takes the party to court in violation of the constitution will automatically lose their membership of the party”.

Oye further said that as part of efforts to instill discipline and sanity within its fold, the party had approved the dissolution of the Imo state executive committee over allegations of gross misconduct.

On the allegations of extortion of aspirants leveled against the leadership of the party, Oye said he did not engage in any unwholesome practice as was being peddled by detractors.

He however said that some of those designated by the party to go and organise primary elections may have connived with some dubious politicians to try and undermine the transparent process.

He warned that henceforth any party man found to have engaged in an unwholesome practice will not only be exposed but will be severely punished.

