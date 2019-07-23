Kano Pillars Plot Operation ‘Take over Ahmadu Bello Stadium’

2019 AITEO CUP FINAL

*Tornadoes promised N.5m for each goal against Sai Masu Gida

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As Kano Pillars face Niger Tornadoes in the final of the 2019 Aiteo Cup at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday, players and officials of the Sai Masu Gida have insisted that nothing will stop them from talking the crown this term.

Already, the club has started mobilising their supporters from across the country for what they term ‘Operation win Aiteo Cup.’ It involves anybody that has positive things to do with the club.

Last year at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Pillars came agonizingly close to winning the Aiteo Cup, but inexplicably lost it to Enugu Rangers.

The game was barely 40 minutes old when the Kano State owned team raced to a 3-0 lead against the Flying Antelopes. But they crumbled in the second half to lose the game on penalties to Rangers.

But now that they are again in the final, Chairman of Kano Pillars, Alhaji Tukur Babangida, revealed yesterday that all the local councils in the state are involved in mobilising support for the clash with Niger Tornadoes, stressing that the players and officials have been motivated to win the competition.

“The stadium’s capacity is 25,000 and we want to fill it with our supporters.

“We are getting 1,000 fans from each of the local governments to go with us to Kaduna for the game.

“I am not in government, but I know the state will reward the team handsomely for victory. So, nothing will be spared to ensure that we beat Tornadoes to the cup,” Babangida further hinted of the aspiration of the Kano team.

Interestingly, it is not only Kano Pillars fans and officials that have been motivated to win the trophy.

The management of Niger Tornadoes is also planning to lift the trophy as compensation for the team’s drop from the elite Premier League last season.

To achieve this, the club has promised a N500,000 cash reward for each goal scored by the team against Kano Pillars in the final of the 2019 Federation Cup on Sunday in Kaduna.

The Ikon Allah Boys of Minna narrowly lost the 2017 final against Akwa United and are not wishing for a repeat of that sad memory as they prepare ahead for the final in Kaduna.