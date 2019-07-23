Court Stops National Assembly from Taking over Bauchi Assembly

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the National Assembly received a report from the committee it sent to Bauchi State to probe the leadership crisis rocking the state assembly since its inauguration last month, the State High Court yesterday issued an order of interim injunction ordering that the present Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman and Hon. Danlami Kawule, respectively, should continue leading the House of Assembly, pending the determination of the motion before it.

Justice Muazu Abubakar who issued the order fixed October 3, 2019 for hearing of the motion and substantive application filed by the speaker, deputy speaker and other 11 members of the assembly who participated in the assembly’s election.

Abubakar said after listening to lawmakers and the submissions made by the lawyers of the applicants Jibrin Sa’id Jibrin, A.S Idris and U.K Adam, he has ordered that the status quo between the parties in the suit be maintained until the determination of the motion on notice.

The respondents in the suit include the National Assembly; Speaker, House of Representatives; House of Representatives Committee members; Clerk of the National Assembly and Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Others are; the Inspector General of Police; Director General, Department of State Services (DSS); Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command ; Director of DSS, Bauchi State Command and the state governor.