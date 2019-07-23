Awosika: Leaders’ Dedication to Service Can Save Nigeria

The Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika has charged Nigeria’s political and business leaders on the need to always dedicate their services and wealth for the good of the less privileged in the society.

Awosika who made the call at the weekend in Lagos as the Guest Speaker at the investiture of Rotarian Nkiruka Akarutu-Balogun, as the 35th President of the Rotary Club of Ikoyi, and the inauguration of its Board of Directors also cautioned against the current crave for unguided wealth acquisition even at the detriment of the nation’s well-being and of its citizenry.

She frowned at the wealthy class who acquire more than they need in the ‘short’ lifespan, forgetting that they got wealth by God’s grace, and should use such for betterment of the society and particularly the poor and the less privileged.

She also reminded them that whether anyone likes it or not, a man or woman born into the world has a very short time to live on the face of the earth and must of necessity leave when the time comes, which no one has control, insisting that it is always better to live in the hearts of people by touching their lives positively.

“When you choose to bring laughter to people, as a matter of natural law, you will not lack laughter in your own family. Life has a time frame, and so at a particular stage or time, you must go so you need to share now that you are alive.

“It is God that ultimately gives the power to make wealth and so whatever we have in terms of wealth, we hold in trust for him. It is wiser to give because those who give live happier and healthier,” she said.

Speaking after her investiture, the new president, disclosed that she joined the Rotary Club because of her burning desire to bring succour to people across the globe, saying that her heart bleeds when she sees people live in degrading squalor and unpardonable deprivation to which many people are confined to in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“I found in Rotary a platform to fulfill that growing urge. One of the things I really cherish in Rotary is our selflessness. We do not seek to outdo our predecessors; we simply project Rotary ideologies as we add value to humanity. We build on golden blocks of our past leaders and their illustrious regimes. It is in this spirit that I call on every Rotarian to join hands with this regime to face the tasks ahead and fulfill the noble philosophy behind Rotary Club, which is service to humanity”, she said.

Some of the projects to be executed by the Club this year include the continuation of the building of a Blood Donor Centre at the Police Hospital Falomo and the provision of the community service “dream bus” for reaching to people in need.

On her part, the immediate past President, Rotarian Adetoun Agbe-Davies, while speaking, highlighted some of the projects executed in the past one year to include support for routine immunisation and strengthening of immunisation/ child health/reproductive health in Etiosa Local Government Area, increase in safe blood in Lagos by supporting the Lagos State Blood Transfusion services.

Others include basic life support training for 20 health workers in the Police Medical Service s and 10 health workers involved in immunization activities in Eti-Osa LGA in July 2018 and April 2019 as well as donation of 100 Lagos State Ministry of Education approved dictionaries to Davidhall College, Ikoyi, among several others.