Ondo Govt Raises the Alarm over Plot to Blackmail Akeredolu

James Sowole in Akure



The Ondo State Government yesterday raised the alarm that it has uncovered a plot by some politicians in the state to embark on well-rehearsed campaign of calumny against the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

The alleged plan was revealed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement.

According to the statement, the main target of the campaign of calumny is the governor as well as members of his immediate family.

The statement came against the backdrop of an audio message that went viral condemning the administration of Akeredolu.

It was also in response to a warning from the Ondo Youths Assembly that the governor should not appoint his younger brother as the next Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The statement read: “This orchestrated plot intends to malign, blackmail and discredit the Akeredolu-led administration. It is a plot with all the components of unimaginable lies and concoctions.

“For the records, the Akeredolu-led administration has strived and thrived on the enviable pedestal of transparency, accountability and fairness since inception, and will continue to sustain and guard zealously the creeping unholy, ignoble and inhuman machinations notwithstanding.

“The governor believes in the principle of freedom of association just as he relishes constructive criticism. This strengthens, in no all measure, democratic governance.

“Nonetheless, the Ondo State Government, with no intention to suppress different views about governance, finds this ignoble plot a despicable and divisive one. It smacks of desperation on the part of the orchestra directors and their performers. For the Akeredolu-led administration, the people, through good governance, are first before any other venture.”

Ojogo said despite the plot, the administration would not be distracted, adding that such satanic machinations shall not be allowed to have a dissuasive potency on the governor’s desire to bring all on board for a better Ondo State.