NCC Lauds Airtel Nigeria on Customer Experience

Emma Okonji

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended Airtel Nigeria for rolling out an innovative customer service programme to engage and obtain feedback from consumers.

Speaking during the Airtel Customer Forum in Abuja recently, the EVC who was represented by the Director, Policy and Competition at NCC, Mohammed Babajika, said he was pleased that Airtel Nigeria was complementing the NCC’s consumer outreach initiative by organising strategic consumer fora to engage consumers, resolve their queries, obtain vital feedback and also proactively improve customer experience.

“The NCC commends Airtel Nigeria for initiating the Airtel Customer forum. It is, indeed, a good innovation and we urge Airtel to take the platform to more locations including remote areas across the country. We also encourage Airtel to continue to roll out more services, including 5G.” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, who was represented by Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Emeka Oparah, said Airtel was passionate about improving the service experience of all its customers.

“For all of us at Airtel Nigeria, the event is very special for several reasons. First, it defines our very essence as a customer-centric organisation – customer-centricity is embedded in our DNA.

“At Airtel, we are intensely interested in partnering with all our esteemed customers and also helping them realise and fulfil your dreams and aspirations.

“We have themed this event, ‘It’s All About You,’ because we understand that our customers are the reason why we are in business. We also take seriously our singular mandate of exceeding the expectation of our customers.

“We are committed to serving our customers better and we will stop at nothing in providing relevant, innovative and customised services as well as a bouquet of value offerings that will empower them to succeed in their professional and personal lives,” he said.

The Director, Customer Experience, Airtel Nigeria, Veronica Onoja, assured the audience that Airtel values feedback and that it would continue to create more channels to obtain feedback from its key stakeholders.