Murder of Fasoranti’s Daughter: Atiku Decries Worsening Insecurity in Nigeria

Kayode Fasua



Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has decried the state of insecurity in the country, lamenting that Nigerians have been going through excruciating pains as a result of unprecedented security challenges the country currently faces.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, who is currently at the election petition tribunal to dispute the poll’s results, expressed the concern in a condolence letter he wrote to elder statesman and leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fashoranti.

Fashoranti lost his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, to suspected Fulani herdsmen who waylaid her vehicle on the Benin-Shagamu expressway on July 12, killing her in the process.

Lamenting the incident in a condolence letter he personally signed, Atiku said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the gruesome murder of your dear daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

“For a man of your age sir, I can only pray that the Almighty Himself give you the fortitude to bear the pains of this particular loss.”

Bemoaning the state of insecurity in the country, Atiku said in the statement that “I know that for quite some time now, our country has been under the excruciating pain for lack of security.

“Many precious lives have been lost to all manner of crimes; the most disturbing being the kidnap of people for ransom and/or the reckless murder of innocent people plying our roads.

“It is even more painful, when most respected senior citizens like yourself (Fashoranti) are made to bear the pains of such heinous crime at a time in your life when you have already taken stock.”

The ex-VP, while commiserating with 93-year-old Fashoranti, prayed to God to grant him the succour to pass through such difficult time, and also prayed for peace to return to Nigeria.