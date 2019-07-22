Groups Partner to Train Professionals, Entrepreneurs 

Ugo Aliogo

In a bid to provide innovative skill to professionals and entrepreneurs, OutsideInHR in partnership with Accelium and SimplyuU4gettable have launched the Accelium Growth Centres across Nigeria beginning with Lagos state.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, with the theme: ‘The Gamification Revolution,’ a consultant at OutsideInHR, Benedicta Busari, said the growth centres would help professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners looking for an opportunity for skill development programme chart a new path on leadership and human development in the country.

“Accelium is an Israeli Edutech firm with a scientifically validated methodology and have been adopted in over 15 countries by more than 4,000,000 learners across various spheres including corporations, governments, educational institutions and the military that uses a game-based suite of training and assessment solutions which combine personal coaching, team workshops, and mobile learning to develop strategic thinking and resilience,” Busari said.

Busari explained that the tools had been designed to assist entrepreneurs, individuals, and business people address issues of critical thinking, decision making, problem solving skills.

She further stated that the first certification classes in Nigeria which would begin on July 31, for professionals, entrepreneurs, interested individuals, and organisation would introduce learners to the powerful tools used by chess masters and game theory experts for analysis, flexible thinking, problem solving, to help them become more effective.

The Lead Consultant, OutsideInHR, Ngozi Adebiyi, revealed that the growth centre was offering discount for persons who sign up early.

She added: “Our number one goal at OutsideIn HR is to revolutionise HR in Nigeria while developing trust and respect with all our clients by empowering their success. OutsideInHR has for several years been the sole provider of Accelium Corporate Solutions in Nigeria.”