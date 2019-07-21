Obi: PDP Still Confident of Retrieving Mandate from Buhari

Party begins early plans to win Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the party is still confident of taking back power from President Muhammadu Buhari of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Obi stated this at the weekend in Awka, the Anambra State capital, at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting.

According to him, election in Nigeria is not easy. After the election, you have to still go to court and queue up, and that is where real money is spent in hiring lawyers. But I must assure you that all hope is not lost, and we are progressing steadily.

“The man who is there now has contested for four times before he made it, and we are also confident that in no time, the right thing will be done.”

The former governor of Anambra State said PDP remained the only hope of a progressive and prosperous Nigeria. He declared that APC had failed the country and its citizens.

Obi, a Catholic, added, “In church this morning, when the priest called up prayers for Nigeria, the man sitting next to me told me he had stopped praying for Nigeria long ago, but rather prays for the removal of APC, since we already know who the problems of the country are.

“Nigerians are already disenchanted with the APC, and even the APC members are also complaining, so that has made PDP a brand today, and marked her out as the only party that can deliver Nigeria.”

He thanked members of the party in the state, saying it is only in Anambra that APC failed to get up to five per cent of the total votes cast during the last presidential election.

“That feat was made possible by all of you here. Despite the fact that they had all the security agencies working for them, and here in Anambra, we also had a governor, who was strongly against us, but they could not get five per cent,” he stated.

Obi told the stakeholders that he would never contest for any elective position in the state again, but he would continue to contest elections at the federal level to try to get the opportunity to help set Nigeria on the right path again.

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu expressed optimism in retrieving the PDP’s mandate, saying the stakeholders’ meeting is meant to start early preparations aimed at winning the governorship election scheduled to hold in 2021.

Nwobu assured party members of innovative plans that would guarantee PDP’s victory at the 2021 election.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting, including Senator Ben Obi and Senator Uche Ekwunife, urged PDP members in the state planning to contest the governorship election to begin early to galvanise support for the party.

Obi called on members to join hands to raise resources for the party, as Ekwunife commended them for remaining steadfast, despite being out of power for 12 years. She urged the PDP members to continue to rally round the party to enable it bounce back to power, saying Anambra is a PDP state.