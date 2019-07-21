Billionaire Businessman, Adebutu Kessington, Raises His Ante

As far back as 1963, billionaire businessman, Adebutu Adebunkunla Kessington set out, albeit on a small scale, to start a business that required little or no fund by being a local pool agent. The Iperu-Remo born businessman together with his best friend , Chief Solomon Adebayo Ayoku, had run the nation’s pool business, Face-to- Face, which eventually became a household name.

Society Watch gathered that Chairman of Premier Lotto, may soon become a top player in the nation’s banking industry. It was gathered that the Iperu-Remo, Ogun State-born billionaire, whose business interests include agriculture, manufacturing, estate management, the lotto and hospitality, has now bought millions of shares in Wema Bank, making him one of the largest shareholders in the 74 year- old bank.

No doubt, Kessington, famously called Baba Ijebu, is everything you would wish to be in life.

His success story is proof that Providence has literally lavished its favour on him. But success, greatness and fame were never thrust on his laps on a platter of gold. His is an intriguing story of a man who is determined to survive in life.

Indeed, if anyone had told him that he would someday become one of the gladiators in the nation’s business sector, he would have dismissed it with a wave of the hand.

He has made a name for himself in agriculture, manufacturing, estate management, the lotto and hospitality, he is set to taste the nectar of banking now.