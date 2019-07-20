PDP Wins Lantang-North at Tribunal

Plateau State Election Appeal Tribunal yesterday declared Mr. Ubandoman Joshua-Laven of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Langtang North Local Government held in October 2018. Justice Arum Ashom, Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal, made the declaration in an over eight hours judgement on the appeal filed before it by Ubandom. Mr. Ubandoma Joshua-Laven, PDP Chairmanship candidate had challenged the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate, Mr. Kparnim Nanloh-Amos, by Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), as winner in the election. But Mr. Jovita Binjin led Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed the petition for lack of merit. Dissatisfied with that judgement of lower tribunal, PDP and Ubandoma approached the Appeal Tribunal against it and asked the tribunal to declare him winner alleging that he pulled the highest votes of the elections. Ashom, delivering the judgement said, “the lower tribunal goofed when it dismissed the petition of PDP and Ubandoma on May 25.’’

The appeal tribunal said several mistakes were made by the lower court when taking decisions on some of the exhibits presented before it by all the parties involved.