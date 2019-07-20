FCT Begins Airlifting of Pilgrims

The FCT has commenced the airlifting of the first batch of the 2,220 pilgrims from the territory that would perform the 2019 Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia. The FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa performed the farewell ceremony on Friday at the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp, Abuja. Ohaa also pledged that FCTA would redouble efforts to maintain its leading position as the best Hajj operators both at home and in Saudi Arabia among all the 36 states of the federation. He assured of the utmost commitment of the administration in ensuring that the FCT contingent gets the best treatment while in the holy land. Ohaa noted that the early preparations for this year’s Hajj operation by the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and the formation of various committees and sub-committees to handle all aspects of Hajj operation attested to the desire of the administration to ensure a hitch free exercise this year. It could be recalled that the Administration was voted twice as the best in Hajj operations from 2017-2018 consecutively by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The permanent secretary enjoined the intending pilgrims to exhibit exemplary behaviour in the holy land. Earlier, the Director FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir explained that in an effort to ensure hitch free and successful hajj operation, the board had conducted series of activities for the benefits of the intending pilgrims. In addition, he said the board has also embarked on medical screening for all intending pilgrims, plus conducting pregnancy test for female pilgrims as well as immunisation exercise, in line with the Saudi authority directive.

He further said that the board had fully mobilised it staff to ensure optimum service delivery . He warned the officials that the board would not tolerate any act of indiscipline and enjoined all the intending pilgrims to be law abiding by respecting all policies of the Saudi Arabia authorities.