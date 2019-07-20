DPR Dislodges 60 Gas Selling Points in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dislodged about 60 gas selling points in Nasarawa State as part of efforts to eliminate illegality in the gas industry.

This was disclosed yesterday to journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, by the controller in-charge of the Nasarawa State office of DPR, Abdulrahman Mohammed, adding that the aim was to checkmate any circumstances that could affect human and the environment.

According to him, “we are going out of Lafia town to other local government area headquarters, towns and villages of the state soon in order to checkmate all the illegalities.”

“In gas, we have the LPG plants, filling stations, skips and the retails where one has a shop by the road side and goes to bigger plants to buy gas, may be in 50kg or 100kg and up to his shop and start descanting. Those descanting processes are illegal.”

“You are not suppose to discant from the bigger cylinder. If you want to refill your cylinder, you need to go to a plant or filling station. But not descanting in the process of refilling smaller cylinders. So these are illegalities and we are going after them.”

The Nasarawa State DPR continued that the clamping down on such illegal outlets in the state is a continuous process as the petroleum resources department would always go out to check such illegal activities.

“Even those that are coming up, we will dislodge them at the initial stage and as well curtail any sort of incubation of illegal gas selling points across the state,” Mohammed maintained.