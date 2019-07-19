Senegal v Algeria – Match Stats

Coach Aliou Cisse has made two changes to his Teranga Lions of Senegal starting eleven.

Star defender Kalidou Koulibaly who is suspended has been replaced by Salif Sane Ismaila while Sarr replaces Krepin Diatta behind the striker.

Sadio Mane, Idrissa Guese and Cheikhou Kouyate start, as you’d expect.

ALGERIA

There are no changes to the Algerian starting eleven. Riyad Mahrez who ended Nigeria’s Cup dream remains the arrow Head of the Desert Foxes.

THE LINE UP

Senegal: Gomis, Gassama, Sane, Kouyate, Sabaly, Ndiaye, Gueye, Saivet, Sarr, Mane, Niang.

Algeria: M’Bolhi, Zeffane, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Guedioura, Bennacer, Feghouli, Mahrez, Bounedjah, Belaili.