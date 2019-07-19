Ooni of Ife’s Wife Charges Church Members to Shun Negative Criticism

Ayodeji Ake

The wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwunsi has urged the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) white garment church members to shun negative criticism and misconceptions about the church.

Speaking at the Seraph Media Summit held recently in Ogun State tagged ‘Who Do People Say I Am?’, Olori Ogunwunsi charged the congregation to be good ambassadors of white garment church and turn deaf ears to discouraging comments about the church.

She said: “When I began preaching at a tender age, it was strange to the church I worshipped. They said I preached like the people from C&S. I thank you for bringing me here today because I have always wanted to be identified with the people they say I preach like. I love the church so much and I will always speak for you anywhere.

“I rejoice with the church today because of the foundation. When I wanted to learn about indigenous men of God, the first person that came to my mind was the late founder of the church, Moses Orimolade. I want you to know that you are a beautiful brand regardless of what people say about you.

“You have a beautiful mark of identification; with your white garment, you don’t need any further introduction to anyone. We all know that in every original product, there are fake ones. People will always try to bring you down. When people said I was preaching like a C&S member, they were trying to bring me down.”

Delivering her keynote address, the Founder of Love of Christ Generation in London, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, stated that the mission of C&S was to renew the image of the church through the media summit.

“This summit is important because we live in a world that is changing. We are called all sorts of names by people. Even people who come to us for help tarnish us in the daylight. But like other denominations, we all have our shortcomings and humans will always be humans.”

She also insisted that the founder of the church was never a cultist. She explained, “C&S is the only indigenous church that doesn’t have any western influence. Our late founder was not a cultist but he was feared by cultists. When I met with Pastor Enoch Adeboye recently, he said his late mother was always saying that fetish people feared C&S because they knew they were powerful.

“I urge the media to be free and fair when reporting C&S like they are with others. Nollywood practitioners should stop using white garment to portray bad characters. Members must also avoid dragging the name of the church through the mud,” Ajayi added.