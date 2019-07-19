Nigeria Draw Benin, S’Leone, Lesotho in Next AFCON

Nigeria Super Eagles have been drawn in Group L of the preliminary competition for the 33rdAfrica Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

To feature along with Nigeria are the trio of Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho. That was the high point of the draw conducted traditionally on the eve of a final match of a current edition.

There are eight groups of four teams. Three groups have five teams by which the last listed teams in those groups will have a straight home and away knock out encounters that will bring such groups to a four-team formation.

The top two of each group will qualify for the final competition.

Full draw

Group A

Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad

Group B

Uganda, Malawi, Burkina Faso, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C

South Africa, Sudan, Ghana, Mauritius/Sao Tome

Group D

Gabon, Angola, DR Congo, Djibouti/Gambia

Group E

Mauritania, Central African Republic, Morocco, Burundi

Group F

Mozambique, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Rwanda

Group G

Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Island

Group H

Zimbabwe, Zambia, Algeria, Botswana

Group I

Guinea Bissau, Congo, Senegal, Eswatini

Group J

Tanzania, Libya, Tunis, Equatorial Guinea

Group K

Madagascar, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia

Group L

Sierra Leone, Benin, Nigeria, Lesotho