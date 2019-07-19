Nigeria Draw Benin, S’Leone, Lesotho in Next AFCON

Nigeria Super Eagles have been drawn in Group L of the preliminary competition for the 33rdAfrica Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
To feature along with Nigeria are the trio of Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho. That was the high point of the draw conducted traditionally on the eve of a final match of a current edition.
There are eight groups of four teams. Three groups have five teams by which the last listed teams in those groups will have a straight home and away knock out encounters that will bring such groups to a four-team formation.
The top two of each group will qualify for the final competition.
Full draw
Group A
Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad
Group B
Uganda, Malawi, Burkina Faso, South Sudan/Seychelles
Group C
South Africa, Sudan, Ghana, Mauritius/Sao Tome
Group D
Gabon, Angola, DR Congo, Djibouti/Gambia
Group E
Mauritania, Central African Republic, Morocco, Burundi
Group F
Mozambique, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Rwanda
Group G
Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Island
Group H
Zimbabwe, Zambia, Algeria, Botswana
Group I
Guinea Bissau, Congo, Senegal, Eswatini
Group J
Tanzania, Libya, Tunis, Equatorial Guinea
Group K
Madagascar, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia
Group L
Sierra Leone, Benin, Nigeria, Lesotho