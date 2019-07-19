Group Storms CAN Secretariat, Protests against Killing of Christians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group under the aegis of Impact Future Nigeria Thursday stormed the national headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), protesting against the killings of Christians across the country.

The group armed with a protest letter called on CAN to speak against RUGA initiative, Islamisation agenda, killing of Christians across Nigerians and the overt romance with government.

The convener of the group, May Ubeki, expressed serious concern over the state of the country, saying the country is presently troubled.

He added that the survival and existence of the country was at stake.

“Today, we are all aware that the Islamisation programme is before everyone in the name of RUGA. With the current events in the last four years, with serial exchanges of serious confrontation, the current All Progressive Congress (APC) government of actual intent to islamise Nigeria, first through Sukuk Bond.

“The current circumstance has raised concerns and gotten everyone, including state governors, traditional monarchs various socio-political groups including Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, PANDEF and the rest engaging the government back and forth.”

While addressing the protesters, CAN Director of Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, stressed that there was no division in CAN, while assuring that whatever grievances of the protesters would be addressed.

He said the Christian body was trying as much as possible to avoid politicisation of the association.