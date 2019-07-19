Dangote Cement Rewards More Customers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Joseph Makoju, has said the cement giant pushes out to the public eight million bags of the product daily.

Makoju, while speaking at the presentation of a new GAC GA3S saloon car to the star winner of the ongoing National Consumer Promotion in Ibadan zone, also said the company has joined the league of 10 top producers of cement in the world.

He added that the company uses robotic technology to make cement, which, he said, has been giving the company the opportunity to ensure 24-hour of monitoring of quality of the product.

The winner of the competition, Mrs. Success Chimezie Godwin, who complemented her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 2019, said she found the scratch card that won the prize for her in one of the 15 bags of cement that her husband bought to secure a landed property of theirs in Ibadan.

The presentation, attended by cement distributors and retailers from Ibadan Zone was held at Jericho, Ibadan on Wednesday.

Also present included the company’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni; Director, National Sales and Distribution, Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi; Regional Director, South West, Mr. Abayomi Shittu; and Mr. Laide Raji, who represented the deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan.

Makoju, said the car presented to Godwin, was one of the seven new cars allocated to Ibadan zone to appreciate customers of the company, adding that a total of 43 new cars are available for their customer during the promotion, apart from other prizes.

According to him, “On a daily basis, we dispatch about 40,000 tonnes of cement. Every tonne is 20 bags. If you calculate, you will get eight million bags. So, we push out eight million bags of Dangote cement everyday.

“Dangote Cement Plc is a single product company. The only product we make is cement. We pride ourselves to be the leading producer, not only in Nigeria today, but in Africa. Actually, we have gone global.

“Recently, the top 10 cement companies in the world formed an organisation called GCCA. I am very happy and proud to tell you that Dangote Cement was invited. We are one of the 10 top producers of cement in the world.

“Dangote has put Nigeria on the global map. The name Dangote itself is a brand, and everything that comes from him is of international quality.”

Makoju, added that it was known internationally that the company is one of the few producers cement, “that uses what we called robotic technology to make cement.”

“What this does is we have continuous 24-hour monitoring of quality. So, the cement that comes out at the end of the day is of the highest quality.

“We know that what you don’t compromise in every product is quality in the long run. The other issues like price and service, have to be there to back up quality.

“In those area again, we are a leader. In fact, what brought us here today (Wednesday) is part of our efforts to keep our customers satisfied and to be one step ahead of the competition.

“Once you are the leading brand, you have to work hard to stay as the leader, and to do that, you have to be coming up with new innovations, and this is one of them.”