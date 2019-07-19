Air Peace Chairman’s Son Bags First Class in UK University

The Son of the Chairman of Air Peace, Ugochukwu Onyema had bagged First Class Honours in engineering in the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

The young Onyema was feted by former course mates, friends and family members who celebrated with him and commended his dedication and discipline which mad it possible for him to come tops in his class

Ugochukwu’s mother, Mrs. Alice Onyema who is the Vice Chairman of the company led family delegation to the convocation to the UK to celebrate with young man for the uncommon feat.

This is coming at a time when Air Peace has launched its international flight to Dubai via Sharja and is poised to extend service to Mumbai, Johannesburg, London and other international destinations.