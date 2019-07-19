Air Peace Chairman’s Son Bags First Class in UK University

0
L-R: Obinna Onyema, Nnenna Onyema, the celebrant, Ugochukwu Onyema, Mrs. Alice Onyema (their mother) and Nonso Onyema, as family celebrates one of their own who bagged a First Class Degree in Engineering at the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

The Son of the Chairman of Air Peace, Ugochukwu Onyema had bagged First Class Honours in engineering in the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

The young Onyema was feted by former course mates, friends and family members  who celebrated with him and commended his dedication and discipline which mad it possible for him to come tops in his class

Ugochukwu’s mother, Mrs. Alice Onyema who is the Vice Chairman of the company  led family delegation to the convocation to the UK to celebrate with young man for the uncommon feat.

This is coming at a time when Air Peace has launched its international flight to Dubai via Sharja and is poised to extend service to Mumbai, Johannesburg, London and other international destinations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR