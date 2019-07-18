Wike to Launch New Security Architecture in Rivers

Decries frequent changes of security service commanders

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he is set to launch a new security architecture to check the growing wave of crime in the state.

This is as he decried the frequent changes of service commanders in the state, stating that it makes it difficult to plan for the improvement of security of lives and property.

He also expressed surprise that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, who played very negative roles during the last general election, has been left in the state, despite the mass transfer of officers by the army high command.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, Wike said the state government has concluded plans to launch a new comprehensive security architecture to promote security across the state.

He said ahead of the launch, his administration recently donated 50 patrol vans to the police, while other security services also received security vans from the state government.

The governor added that the administration procured gunboats for the Nigerian Navy, while modern security communication centres have been established in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

“I will support any effort that geared towards reducing crime to the barest minimum across the state.

“We are about to launch a new security architecture for the state. To this end, we have established communication centres in all the 23 local government areas of the state,” he said.

He urged the police commissioner to be professional in the discharge of his duties, because it would be unwise to be involved in partisan politics.

According to Wike, “Even if you are from the president’s family, we will work with you to fight crime. If you decide to play politics, then we will treat you as a politician. The only Commissioner of Police that did not play politics is the immediate past one.”

The governor urged the new commissioner of police to rejig the police structure in the state for optimal results.

He however said he would continue to support security agencies to fight crimes in the state.

Wike said: “The frequent changing of Commissioners of Police has made it difficult for security planning.

“I was reading where they transferred GOCs and other senior army officers, but left this GOC because he did their bidding. You are compensating crime and that is not good for the system.”

Earlier, the new state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, thanked the state governor for his financial and logistical support to all the security agencies in the state. He particularly commended him for the recent donation of 50 patrol vans to the Rivers State Police Command.

He assured the governor that he would discharge his duties professionally, saying he would not be involved in any form of politics.

The news state police boss urged other security agencies to work with the police to improve the security situation of the state.

“I am here to fight crime and insecurity to a standstill. I will give the governor the cooperation he needs to fight crime,” he