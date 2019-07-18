Tecno Pouvoir 3 Smartphone Offers 5000mAh Big Battery

Global premier mobile phone brand, Tecno Mobile, under Transsion Holdings, launched the another powerful smartphone device from their Pouvoir series which is known for its huge battery capacity. The Tecno 5000mAh big battery smartphone Pouvoir 3 is now available in Nigeria and it comes with the capacity of one charge that keeps the phone four days on.

The new Tecno smartphone is dubbed the Pouvoir 3 and it comes fully equipped with a powerful battery that solves all battery challenges.

With Tecno Pouvoir 3, customers can use the Wi-fi, GPS, Bluetooth, or any connectivity feature all at once for more than 20 hours. Customers can turn the backlight on to the brightest for more than 24 hours, and they can make calls for up to 43 hours — that’s almost two days. With Pouvoir 3, customers can experience the magic of more than 120 hours of music playback and they can watch videos for up to 22 hours- which means you can comfortably watch 10 movies in a row.

They can also enjoy the game for up to 13 hours non-stop.

Giving some of the features of the smartphone, Vice President of Transsion Holdings, and Managing Director of Tecno Mobile, Stephen HA, said: “Being from the stables of the Pouvoir series that is known for its incredible battery capacity and performance, the Pouvoir 3 proudly delivers on battery life, with four days uninterrupted stand-by performance. With its 5000mAh battery being the focal point, the Pouvoir 3 device takes you from a meager battery percentage at the end of the day to an impressive battery charge that can last for an extremely long time without the need to recharge.”

Besides the long-standby battery, tge Tecno Pouvoir 3 also delivers a non-aging battery performance that stands the test of time and in turn leads to a revolutionary smartphone experience.

The new powerful addition to the Pouvoir family comes with a high performing glossy design that is lighter, thinner and sleeker than its predecessors, and comes equipped with a new technology that gives way to a whole new function. The device also comes with a 6.2-inch notch screen and super full view that projects images in a better fashion- which is a substantial improvement from its predecessor – The Pouvoir 2.

Pouvoir 3 dons an array of new features such as: Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor for optimized security, AR emoji, FM radio that doesn’t necessarily need earphones to work and so much more.

And on the camera angle, the new Tecno Pouvoir 3 device is not a slouch as it dons a 13MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, has a large internal storage of 32GB ROM+ 2GB RAM and runs on Android 8.1 OS based on HiOS 4.1, which will deliver a fluid performance.

Tecno Pouvoir 3 comes in three distinct colours: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and Aqua Blue and it will shipped into the country soon.

Tecno Mobile is the premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, Tecno is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localised products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, Tecno has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide.