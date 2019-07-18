Spectranet Introduces New Data Plans

By Emma Okonji

Spectranet 4G LTE has introduced new data plans called the Spectra-cular data plans, designed to drive affordable internet connectivity and make internet accessible to all subscribers.

Structured to suit the needs of all types of data users such as casual users, moderate users and heavy users, the simple easy-to-understand plans named as Unified Value , Mega Value and Always On plan, singularly focus on delivering superior value to the subscribers resulting in significant savings.

Announcing the new data plans in Lagos recently, its Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ajay Awasthi, said: “In a rapidly evolving data market like Nigeria, the subscribers most often get confused by extremely complex and difficult-to-understand data plans offered by various operators. At Spectranet, we understand data users’ behaviour much better, being the first operator to launch 4G LTE services in Nigeria. For example, over a time we have noticed a significant shift in usage behaviour from day time to night time driven by Youtubers, online videos, and students undertaking Massive Open Online courses (MOOC).

“The core idea behind the launch of these plans is to offer Data users superior value through simple, uncomplicated data plans packing in either bonus night time GBs or Unlimited Night time browsing. Our subscribers in all usage categories can now enjoy seamless Day-Night access to Internet without having to worry about paying exorbitant charges. Spectra-cularData Plans empower subscribers to “do more” and “save more” with reliable and affordable internet.”

The Unified Value Plans offer free night bonus along with main data bank. For instance when a customer buys N3000 Unified Value plan, he gets 4GB anytime data plus 4GB night bonus for 1 month. The pack is specially designed for moderate data users.

The Mega Value Plans offers Unlimited night browsing along with main data bank. When a customer buys N8000 Mega value plan, he gets 15GB anytime data plus Free Unlimited Night browsing for 1 month. This pack is specially crafted for heavy data users.

With Always On Plans, subscribers will never run out of data. For example, when a customer buys N18000 Always on plan, he/she gets 100GB high speed data and post consumption of 100GB data customer is still connected to internet with Always on 512kbps speed. The pack is designed for data lovers who can’t live without data.

Spectra-cular data plans are tied to Spectranet’s vision of providing unique customer experience and service excellence. Spectra-cular data plans are available in Spectranet’s coverage areas: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.