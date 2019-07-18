Rohr Happy Not Leaving AFCON 2019 Empty-handed

The bronze winning Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his happiness that his wards are not leaving Egypt empty handed.

The Franco-German gaffer also went into record books as first Nigerian coach to use all his registered 23 players at AFCON 2019.

At the post match conference moments after the lone goal winner by Odion Ighalo claimed the silverware for Nigeria at the expense of Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Rohr said his experimental side justified his belief that the team will go places in the next few years as champions of Africa.

“I am happy that this is my first AFCON medal after some years sojourn on the continent and using all the players or completing a circle is something that doesn’t come most often. And on the overall, team spirit worked well for us in this tournament despite few lapses in the our journey before the third place game tonight,” he explained.

Before the match, the coach had used 21 players in six matches and last night the third choice goal keeper, Francis Uzoho was in the starting line up while Victor Osimhen who replaced injured Odion Ighalo completed Super Eagles 23-man list registered for the tournament.

The feat was the first time it will happen in Nigeria’s participation at the tournament.

“It was good that we capped it all with the bronze medal and doing it with Nigeria really gladdens me considering the cooperation the federation has given me since I was engaged.

“Going forward from here means that I have to continue to groom these young players and ensure that they mature very well.

“My only challenge is that most of the players are not playing in UEFA Champions League clubs and I need to build more confidence in them.

“Uzoho, who to the best of my knowledge did well in Russia despite the criticism, was not regular for his club last season which made him to lose his starting shirt to others. My Captain, John Obi Mikel has done his best, and was very useful to the team despite less action.

“Moving forward would mean that the young lads must imbibe in inspiration he (Mikel) has imbibe in them in camp.

“To my friend and brother, Alain Giresse, it was a revenge considering the fact that his team defeated my boys in Gabon AFCON the last time out and a sweet revenge is what I got tonight,” concludes Rohr.