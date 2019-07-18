Police Parade 33 Suspected Armed Robbers, Cultists in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command Wednesday paraded 33 suspects for their alleged involvement in criminal activities carried out in different locations in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Balarabe Suleiman, while addressing journalists at the state police headquarters in Enugu, said the suspects were arrested between the month of June and July for taking part in criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, conspiracy, vandalisation, and internet fraud.

According to Suleiman, arms ranging from automatic pump action, double barrel guns, a locally made axe, 20 live cartridges and locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects.

He stated that other items recovered from the suspects were two Toyota Corolla cars, electric transformer cable, cell phones, and 32 television sets as well as charms.

Suleiman noted that the police command, through intelligence-led policing measures, arrested Kenechukwu Eze, a native of Amoli Edem in Nsukka Local Government Area, who shot and killed one Agundu Emmanuel, a lawyer, on September 2, 2018.

Noting that the suspect was arrested on July 10, Suleiman said Eze and his group had shot Emmanuel on August 15, 2018, at Obollo-Afor in Udenu LGA at about 1900hrs but he managed to survive.

He further stated that his men also arrested Nwachiora Bright, Chukwu Amandianaeze, Sunday Agwu, Innocent Uka and Ajah Emmanuel for their alleged involvement in cult activities in the community of Amankanu Ohofia Oduma in Aninri LGA of the state.

The state police boss called on journalists and members of the public to sustain their cooperation with the command in order to completely rid the state off all sorts of criminal activities.

“The Enugu State police command is striving towards reducing crime to its barest minimum through proactive measures without losing sight for human rights and the rule of law,” Sulieman said.