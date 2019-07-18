Osun Set to Combat Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The acting General Manager, Osun State Waste Management Agency (OWMA), Mr. Festus Ogunbanwo has reaffirmed government’s commitment to the eradication of indiscriminate dumping of refuse on roads and other unauthorised places.

Ogunbanwo stated this while addressing a joint meeting between OWMA and the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) on issues of concern to both parties.

While stating that illegal dumps were detrimental to good health and security, hence must therefore be discouraged.

He said: “Waste defaulters must be exposed to face the full wrath of the law. I am therefore urging PSP members to be alive to their responsibilities of ensuring timely evacuation of refuse and regular payment of tax and levies to avoid being sanctioned.

“All the law suits filed against the agency has been settled out of court in deference and respect to the governor. I am also commending the harmonious working relationship between the new management and the PSP.”

Also speaking, Chairman, PSP, Oyo State, Mr. Wale Olayemi urged OWMA and his group to remain undaunted in their resolve to ensure a clean environment despite the challenges.

Olayemi and Ogunbanwo were unanimous in calling on residents of the state to patronise private waste operators rather than indulge in illegal dumping of waste.

In his contribution, the Media and Public Affairs Officer, OWMA, Salmanu Akano advocated that campaign against dumping of waste on median strips should be carried to religious houses and schools, as children were often used to perpetrate such illegal act.

He said the call was necessary in view of the top priority accorded to health and security by the state administration and the need for such gesture to be complemented by well-meaning individuals.

He called for increased funding of the agency, as well as empowerment of indigent PSP members with soft loans to massively procure waste disposal trucks to facilitate their work.