Osun Releases N150M for Health Insurance Scheme Take-off

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of N150 million as take-off for the state’s health insurance scheme.

The Executive Secretary, Osun State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Adeniyi Samuel Oginni, who stated this at a press conference in Osogbo recently, said apart from government health facilities, 48 private hospitals would equally be involved, while nine additional hospitals will be providing both primary and secondary services.

Oginni said the current administration of Oyetola has also ensured that provision for equitable grant from the state, local government areas and council development areas is being captured in the 2019 budget of the state.

He said: “The grants would be used for the establishment of osun health insurance business and zonal offices across the 68 LGAs and LCDA. Also, it will aid in the employment of ad-hoc personnel, provision of operational vehicles, conduct of vulnerable research and enrollment of vulnerable population, among others.

“It will also be used for the installment of necessary ICT infrastructure for health insurance operations, as well as for advocacy and sensitisation of the populace on capacity building.”

According to him, “the state government has released the circular for the commencement of deduction of premium of 1.5 per cent of basic salary of public servants and three per cent contribution of government to public servant’s premium, which is to be prepared with their s salaries.”

He noted that the essence of the deduction was to ensure that residents have equitable access to healthcare services and adequate distribution of health facilities within the state.

Oginni called on civil servants to get the enrollment form which would be provided by the agency in order to benefit from the health scheme.

He said the informal sector participants would pay an affordable premium of N12,066 per year while N57,600 per year would also cover for a O’HIS family plan.