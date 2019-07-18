GreenHouse Lab Accelerator Unveiled

The GreenHouse Capital in collaboration with Vibranium Valley and Google Launchpad Africa is now accepting applications for the second cohort of its accelerator programme – GreenHouse Lab(GHL).

Launched in 2018, GHL is Nigeria’s first female focused tech accelerator. GHL is looking for brilliant start-ups that are either female-led or female focused and have an aspiration to scale across African markets. After an incredibly successful inaugural cohort, the programme has expanded to offer an even more exciting suite of benefits including: a global cross-industry investor, corporate partner, and mentorship network; access to products and resources from GreenHouse Capital partners, including Google Launchpad; an intensive curriculum delivered by Google mentors and industry experts; the opportunity to work out of Vibranium Valley, Lagos, Nigeria’s premier tech hub; ecosystem engagement (through networking sessions and road shows; the potential to receive a minimum of $100,000 investment from GreenHouse Capital for startups that qualify and meet our investment readiness criteria (this excludes other offers that may come from our global network of investors).

Speaking on the programme, Principal at GreenHouse Capital, Ruby Nimkar, said: “More than ever, the spotlight is on the African tech scene and we are seeing the far-reaching impact on the global technology ecosystems. Even as Africa continues to churn out these impressive start-ups, the focus should be on ensuring they are sustainable through mentorship, investment, and scalable growth models.”

The company explained in a statement that founders could apply for the 2019 GHL accelerator programme by setting up a venture profile on the VC4Africa platform and uploading their most recent pitch deck.

“The three-month accelerator begins in mid-August and ends mid-November. Selected start-ups will be required to commit to the programme in Lagos. The programme will conclude with a Demo Day where the start-ups will present their ideas to a curated audience of global investors, entrepreneurs, corporates, and media,” the firm said.