Funke Akindele Joins Dettol for Clean Naija School, Hospital Visits

Martins Ifijeh

In continuation of activities around Clean Naija initiative, Dettol and its brand ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello have embarked on a series of hospital and school visits to educate new mothers and children on better health practices.

Akindele-Bello who is a new mother herself, motivated children and women in several hospitals and schools in Lagos on the need to imbibe personal hygiene and need to use Dettol in preventing bacterial infections.

Sharing her thoughts, she said: “Our goal is to get 20 million clean hands by the end of year 2020, and as such, I am personally championing the promotion of proper personal hygiene in Nigeria.

“This is possible because, Dettol has products such as antiseptic liquid, anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer which will be instrumental to the achievement of our mandate.”

The Brand Manager, Purposeful Marketing, Reckitt Benckiser, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh said: “A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund stated that about 150,000 children under the age of five years die annually from diarrhoea related diseases, which could have easily been prevented.

With Dettol’s hygiene education programs, we strongly believe that with sensitisation and education on the importance of proper hand and personal hygiene these statistics will be greatly reduced.”

Uzo-Ogbugh said the Clean Naija campaign aims to create awareness, educate and drive behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria through the ‘Dettol’s New Mums and School Hygiene’ programs.

Akindele-Bello was unveiled as Dettol’s brand ambassador in April

2019 to serve as a role model encouraging mothers, children and other Nigerians to imbibe the culture of handwashing and personal hygiene.