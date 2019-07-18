Eagles to Arrive Nigeria Today from Cairo

After a late night celebration at their Le Meridien Heliopolis Hotel till early hours of today, the players and the officials will leave for Nigeria this afternoon via a chartered flight.

THISDAY checks revealed that a chartered flight has been arranged to convey the team back home after which the Europe-based players will have time with their families ahead of the new season which will start next month.

The players have been together for six weeks from their preparation in Asaba to the final tune up before their first game of the tournament.

“We are aware of their clubs’ schedules. Although they won’t be part of the their various clubs pre-season training, there is the need for them to go and enjoy with their families and loved one before flying back to Europe for the new season.

“We brought them here in a chartered flight. We are here as one family, we need to go back to Nigeria as one family,” a Nigeria Football Federation official revealed to THISDAY last night.