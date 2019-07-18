9mobile Customers to Browse More with Moreblaze

Emma Okonji

To enable its subscribers enjoy more productive and faster browsing and streaming experience, 9mobile is again offering customers the opportunity to benefit from its comprehensive data package called moreblaze.

Moreblaze is 9mobile’s unique collection of data plans available in a range of options that afford subscribers the opportunity to choose their preferred data package. It comes in variants of daily, weekly or monthly subscription, smartpaks, time-based plans and video streaming plans.

Any of these plans enables data-dependent businesses and individuals to do more through reliable, consistent and superfast internet connection.

In addition to offering superior quality data experience, moreblaze stands out for granting access to all social media and chat platforms, and it also allows customers to pause and resume their plans. With a simple dial of *200*3*1# or click of the link https://9mobile.com.ng/data-internet/, users can activate this whole new world of data experience.

Speaking on the data service, Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, said moreblaze makes internet access a pleasure to enjoy due to its swiftness and reliability in helping users meet their digital needs.

He said, “moreblaze offers all categories of users fast and stable broadband service to enjoy a richer online experience while surfing the internet. Students can livestream online course content seamlessly without buffering; content creators, bloggers and small businesses that make a living online can also upload their content uninterrupted, by relying on the unrivalled experience that moreblaze offers.”

Idowu stated further that 9mobile prioritises empowering customers with advanced technology in mobile broadband data that supports super-fast browsing and streaming experience, with the aim of enabling them to enjoy a lifestyle that is raised to the power of ‘more’.

Idowu assured that 9mobile would continue to offer innovative services, including superfast and affordable data packages for all categories of its customers.