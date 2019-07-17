Lion Club Set to complete OAU Ophthalmology Centre

Solomon Elusoji

The core project for Lion Club District 404B-2 in the next 12 months, will be the completion of its Ophthalmology centre at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife.

District Governor, Wesley Kafidiya, made the announcement recently in Lagos while outlining the district’s main objectives for the next 12 months.

“While the completion of the physical structure is receiving appropriate attention, we have commenced ground work towards the furnishing and equipping the facility as a Tertiary/Reference Centre for all forms of ophthalmology services under Lions Clubs International (LCI) Sight First Program,” he said.

Lions Club is an international non-political service organisation in 190 countries across the world and is famous for its fight against blindness.

The District 404B-2 Nigeria is one of the four districts in the Lions Clubs International Multiple District 404 Nigeria.

Kafidiya, who was elected the district governor at the National Convention held in Abeokuta, Ogun State in May 2019, said the district will also focus on the organisation’s new service frameworks and other community projects.

“Lions new service framework focuses our efforts on five service areas: vision, hunger, the environment, pediatric cancer and diabetes,” he said.

“It gives Lions and Leos new ways to meet emerging humanitarian needs in their communities and around the world.

“We would also pursue other identified community need projects and activities that will ensure community satisfaction, ownership and sustainability.”

He stressed that the district’s mission in the next 12 months will be the “promotion of a formidable District through dynamic leadership, operational inclusiveness and teamwork, and optimal service delivery with enhanced public visibility.”

Kafidiya said the theme for the year is ‘We Serve with Love’.

“We serve all people in all places,” he added.

“Lions are a shining example to the world of the good that can be accomplished by uniting in harmony. We are known for our strength and ability to help others—and this is only accomplished Through Diversity.”

“According to Mother Theresa, “It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”