Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Resigns

Obinna Chima

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Christine Lagarde, yesterday officially notified the Executive Board of the Fund of her decision to step down from the position, effective September 12, 2019.

She disclosed this in a statement posted on the IMF’s website.

“I have met with the Executive Board and submitted my resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019. The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then. With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor.

“The Executive Board will now be taking the necessary steps to move forward with the process for selecting a new Managing Director. David Lipton remains our Acting Managing Director,” she explained.

On its part, the Executive Board, in a separate statement, confirmed the acceptance of Lagarde’s resignation from the Fund.

“We would like to express our greatest appreciation for all that Managing Director Lagarde has done for the institution. Her legacy of achievements has made a lasting imprint on the Fund. Under her guidance, the Fund successfully helped its members navigate a complex and unprecedented set of challenges, including the impact of the global financial crisis and its aftershocks.

“The Fund has excelled in serving its entire membership over the course of her tenure with cutting-edge policy advice supported by ground-breaking analytical work on a range of macro-critical issues. Her stewardship has been exceptional, and we are grateful for her innovative and visionary leadership.

“With this decision by Managing Director Lagarde, the IMF Executive Board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next Managing Director and will communicate in a timely fashion. The Executive Board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period,” the Board stated.