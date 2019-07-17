KWASU VC Tussle: Kwara Assembly Seeks Suspension of Governing Council

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has called on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to suspend the governing council of the State University (KWASU) to enable him constitute a visitation panel to investigate the alleged non-adherence to due process on the appointment of new vice chancellor for the institution.

The governing council of the institution and immediate past administration in the state had traded words over the appointment of Professor Kenneth Adeyemi as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

While the governing council supported the outgoing VC, Professor Abdulrasheed N’Allah to remain in office till July 29 to enable him complete its two terms of 10 years in office, the immediate past administration backed Adeyemi and this led to crisis in the university till the end of the tenure of the immediate past administration in the state.

However, upon assumption of office of the new administration, series of petitions were sent to the state house of assembly to look into the issue.

At the sitting of the house last week in Ilorin, the house passed a resolution following a petition presented by a member representing Afon Constituency, Hon. Abdulwahab Opakunle on a petition titled “Unpalatable Activities in KWASU” written by Usman Adamu Bayero, Issa Sanusi and Adamu Liman Abubakar.

Reading the resolutions of the house, the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu said the suspension of the institution’s governing council by the governor becomes imperative to ensure equity, fairness and restore sanity in the process that will lead to the appointment of new vice-chancellor at the university.

Most of the members who spoke on the petition, accused the governing council of flagrant disobedience to the laws establishing the ivory tower.

They therefore urged the house to urgently intervene with a view to restoring sanity in the process that would lead to the emergence of the new helmsman at the university.

Similarly, the house has also urged the governor to direct the State Local Government Service Commission to suspend all the 16 Local Government Directors of Personnel and Management (DPMs) and treasurers to enables the house carry out thorough investigation into the allegation of misappropriation, wastage, misuse, embezzlement, diversion of statutory allocation and other forms of revenue and paralysation of governance at the councils.