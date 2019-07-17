Greensprings Best IGCSE Students Share Success Stories

Recently, the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education held the third edition of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards ceremony, which was meant to reward secondary school students that performed exceptionally in the 2018 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exam.

Out of all the winners, five students from Greensprings School, Lagos won ‘Top in Country’ in various subjects. They shared the secrets to their success and other information about them with THISDAY.

Lucas Nelson, who won the award in English Language, joined Greensprings School in year three and is currently studying in African Leadership University, Rwanda. Though he aspires to become a professional sportsman, he said he also loves engineering.

Nelson, who was the Health Prefect, attributed his success to the constant encouragement from all his teachers, especially his mother, who is also a teacher in the school. He said the eight years he spent in Greensprings helped him grow in confidence and prepared him to win the award.

Toluwalase Awonuga, who won the award in in Drama, said she always had the dream of working in the theatre and movie industry. She said her academic journey in Greensprings began at the preschool level; she is currently studying at McMaster University, Canada.

According to her, she was a prolific writer while in Greensprings and an active member of the female football team, adding that her favourite teacher was Mrs. Adesanya, who constantly motivated and advised her whenever she was struggling with anything. In her final year, she occupied the position of Social Prefect.

For Agbodesi Imoagene, though he aspires to become a professional sportsman, he won the award in Physics. He said that was not a surprise, as he is good in calculation and had once represented Nigeria at the South Africa Mathematics Olympiad.

Imoagene said he joined Greensprings at the preschool level and along the way; he met Mr. Ogunmola, his teacher who contributed positively to modelling him for success.

He lauded the constructive discipline culture of Greensprings School, which enabled him to emerge the best in Physics. He is currently undergoing a sixth-form programme in preparation for life in the university.

The 2018 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award for ‘Top in Country’ in Global Perspectives was presented to Titilola Akinola, who joined Greensprings at the preschool level, and is currently studying at Durham University International Study Centre in the United Kingdom.

Being a prolific public speaker, Akinola said she was chosen to hold the role of academic mentor for her set and on the graduation day, she won the school’s Principal’s Award for Independent Learning and Research.

She said the secret to her academic success is in the independent thinking ideology encouraged by the school; she also believes in studying hard and playing hard.

Raye Oji, who won the award in Literature, said she is concerned about the Nigerian public health so she aspires to study Biomedical Sciences so that she can gain the knowledge and skills to make a difference.

Oji joined Greensprings School at the preschool level, and in her final year, she was elected the Library Prefect.

On the secret of her academic success, she said she was grateful to be taught by the kind of teachers in her school, adding that from her preschool days till when she completed secondary school, she was taught by many impactful teachers who set her up for the accomplishment.