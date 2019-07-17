Adeleke Varsity to Graduate 400

About 400 students are set to graduate during the fifth undergraduate and maiden postgraduate convocation ceremony of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.

The programme, which will witness the award of degrees and prizes, will hold on July 21 at the Main Auditorium of the institution.

In a statement, the President/Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ekundayo Alao said the convocation will be unique as the eight-year-old institution, patterned in line with Seventh Day Adventist philosophy of education, will be graduating its first set of Law, Engineering and Health Information students.

He said the commencement address of the convocation titled ‘The Place of University Education in Global Development’ will be delivered by former Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representative, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who is also the founder of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development.

“Among the programmes lined up before the convocation day is a job fair, which will have on display more than 25 reputable organisations from within and outside Nigeria jostling to recruit the fresh graduates that will be admitted into Adeleke University alumni association during the convocation.”

He said other world-class universities mostly from Europe and United States will be on ground to conduct interviews for students who may want to further their education abroad.

Alao said the essence of the job fair is to expose the graduating students to the real world of work and to assist them in building self-confidence.

He said the job fair will also help to provide a platform for alumni and students of the university to showcase their achievements, creative abilities and talents to potential individual and organisations who may be interested in developing the inherent abilities and to help in connecting them to their potential employers, equip them with necessary ethics and confidence that they will need to excel when they finally leave the institution.