Access Bank Introduces ‘XclusivePlus’

Access Bank Plc has introduced XclusivePlus, which it described as a premium service that is available to any customer that appreciates preferential treatment.

According to the bank, luxury is often associated with the rich and wealthy as all the finest things in life must be paid for.

However, a statement from the bank pointed out that while the specifics of what makes up an affluent living vary on a personal level, most people would describe it as enjoying premium goods and services, all of which do come at a cost.

“For many average affluent individuals, a life of luxury remains a dream. However, for as low as N5,999 per month, Access Bank will help you live this dream with the unique XclusivePlus service – a package that gives you a luxurious life on a not-so-luxury budget.

“XclusivePlus is a premium service that is available to any customer of the bank that appreciates preferential treatment.

“It is a subscription-based service that costs you N5,999 a month in exchange for unique services that suit your lifestyle needs,” the statement added.

According to the Head, Consumer Proposition, Access Bank, Adaeze Ume, the introduction of Xclusiveplus followed a survey conducted among the bank’s customers, which revealed a rise in customers’ expenditure on luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products.

“It is a premium lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide customers with the exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve.

“It was launched in October 2018 and today has thousands of subscribers who understand the value of the proposition.

“It takes less than two minutes to subscribe to XclusivePlus with only N5, 999.”

According to Access Bank, under this proposition, a customer also has the opportunity to make an upfront payment for one year and get a 20 per cent discount to enjoy a bouquet of benefits such as: “Free upgrade to a Visa Signature debit card – a debit card with access to local and international spend, travel in style with free access to over 800 premium airport lounges globally, free medical emergency cover for you and your loved ones anytime you travel, free movie and premium event tickets; shows, concerts, exhibitions and more, network with industry leaders at our various seminars and conferences, experience VIP treatment and best rates at over 900 luxury hotels worldwide, 24- hour global concierge service.”