Zenith Bank Commends Eagles, Urges Team to Finish High

One of the major sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation, Zenith Bank, has hailed the performance of the Super Eagles at the on going Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, despite the failure of the country to qualify for the final of the competition after losing their semi final clash against Algeria.

Despite coming from a goal down in the game against Algeria, the Eagles succumbed to a last minute free kick by Riyad Mahrez to lose 2-1 to the Dessert Foxes.

Zenith Bank had urged the team to go for the win before the game but said the players showed a lot of resilience in the game by coming from a goal down to get the equaliser and almost

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, commended the fighting spirit of the Eagles adding that they have displayed the quality of champions, despite the defeat.

“Although we wanted them to come back with the trophy, but getting to the last four is a good achievement for the team,” he said.

“With host country, Egypt, defending champions, Cameroon and some other top teams failing to get to the last four, I will say they have make Nigeria proud.

“It was not an easy task against a team like Algeria, who have been playing exceptionally well since the start of the competition, but taking the battle to them, especially in the second half, show that we have a bright future in the team.”

Onyeagwu however tasked them not to return to the country empty handed and they should go all out for a win against Tunisia in the third place match.

He said the boys should put behind them the semi final loss against Algeria and make Tunisia pay for the defeat.

The Super Eagles will be taking on Tunisia on Wednesday for the bronze medal while it will be a battle between Algeria and Senegal in the final on Friday.