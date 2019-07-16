Siasia’s Mother Kidnapped Again by Gunmen in Bayelsa

* Police begin manhunt for abductors

Duro Ikhazuagbe and Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Samson Siasia is very disappointed that he is being put through the agony of his mother in the captivity of kidnappers for the second.

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday abducted the mother of the former Nigerian footballer and coach, Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, 80, from her home in Sagbama in Bayelsa State.

She had earlier been kidnapped in 2015 and held for 13 days before a ransom was exchange for her safe passage back home. Siasia was in The Gambia preparing Nigeria’s Under-23 team for the African Under-23 Championship in Senegal. Thereafter, he led Dream Team to the men’s football event of Rio 2016 Olympics.

He returned to Nigeria with the only bronze medal Nigeria won at the Olympiad in Brazil.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, Siasia said he wonders why the focus is on his mother.

“I am not a government official and do not even earn salary right now. I feel very sad being put through this trauma right now.

“Please those who have kidnapped my mother now should spare her and allow her return home safe and sound,” observed the former Super Eagles head coach who is now pre-occupied with grooming his Sia-One Academy to represent Nigeria at the Dana Cup in Denmark later this month.

Siasia’s mother was kidnapped from her home in south of Bayelsa State by two armed gunmen at 2:15am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police in Bayelsa, Monday confirmed the kidnap of Siasia’s mother and vowed to ensure her prompt release.

Giving an insight into how she was forcibly taken away, the police said the gunmen accessed the old woman’s residence through the popular River Nun which flows through Sagbama Local Government Council.

Asinim Butswat, Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command assured family members that the force has deployed its special tactical team to find Madam Ogere Siasia.

“On the 15th July, 2019 at about 0200hours, unknown gunmen who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of one Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, ‘f’ 80 years in the riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command and the command’s Tactical Team have visited the scene of the crime.

“The command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing,” he said in a statement.

In 2015, Madam Siasia spent about two weeks in the kidnapers’ den before she was released after paying an undisclosed ransom .

The abductors had demanded an initial N150 million, making the former coach cry out that he wasn’t a rich man to be so exploited.

Some other Nigerian footballers who had been at the receiving end of kidnappers at different times include Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi whose father was abducted last year in Enugu State before a ransom was paid for his release.

Also, ex international Christian Obodo’s mother was abducted in Warri, Delta State in June 2012.

Earlier this year, the mother of Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu , was kidnapped in Abia State and was only released after a double ransom was paid by her family.