NB Extends Teacher’s Award Deadline

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the extension of deadline for the submission of entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year by two additional weeks. The submission of entries, which was initially meant to close on July 12, 2019, has now been extended until July 26, 2019, to allow more teachers to participate. The Maltina Teacher of the Year, the brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc. – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was designed to identify, showcase and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Speaking on the decision to extend the deadline, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, noted that the extension of the cut-off date for the submission of entries was done in response to calls by teachers and other stakeholders to allow for additional time for more teachers to turn in their entries.

Morgan, explained that teachers should take advantage of the new window by filling directly or downloading the application forms from the Maltina website. She also added that they can also submit directly through the award website or pick up a form at their States Ministry of Education, Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nigeria Union of Teachers or Nigerian Breweries offices nationwide.

“We have received so many enquiries and pressure from participating teachers and other well-meaning individuals for the possibility to extend the entry deadline for this year’s edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative. This has further revealed to us that the initiative is highly regarded by our key stakeholders,” she said.

Morgan further charged prospective applicants who are yet to complete the application process to take advantage of this two-week extension, as there would be no further shift in the deadline.