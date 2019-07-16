Ex-Gov Makarfi Loses Father 

John Shiklam in Kaduna A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has lost his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.

Family sources said the deceased died on Tuesday following aged related illness.

Also confirming the incident, Muktar Sirajo, a former spokesman to Makarfi, said the remains of the senior Makarfi will be laid to rest by 4 p.m. Tuesday in Makarfi town, headquarters of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The former governor, who is said to be out of the country, is expected to be back for the burial.