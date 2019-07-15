NCC Renew Measures to Check Cybercrime

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Dambatta, has announced that the commission has set up a Cyber Crime Incidence Measures to reinforcement efforts to checkmate the incidence of cybercrime in the country, especially in the banking sector.

The new measures, according to Dambatta, would complement the efforts of Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team, which is a statutory body under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President to curtail cybercrime.

Dambatta explained that: “The Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team, with a network of computers put together to contain cybercrimes are on ground in order to protect our cyber space and the team is domicile in the office of the NSA.”

He made these comments on Saturday night at the 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kabuga branch, in Kano. He also stated that over 60 million Nigerians had access to high speed internet services in the country.

According to him, the national broadband penetration, which was between five percent and six percent when he was appointed, had been increased to 33.13 per cent.

“The commission is looking at a new target which the federal government will soon make an announcement on,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that more Nigerians have access to high speed internet services within the next four years.

The NCC boss, however, decried in the penetration of network by unscrupulous element and reassured Nigerians that the country would soon overcome the ugly trend of internet fraudsters in no distant time.

Dambatta advised Nigerians to assist the commission in the war against the cybercrime.

He described the engineering as a profession that changes the world in different sectors and commended the Chairman of Kabuga Branch of the society, Professor O. A. U. Uche, for his exemplary leadership style.