Jegede Mourns Fasoranti’s Daughter

Kayode Fasua

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Je gede (SAN), has described the killing of the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, by suspected Fulani herdsmen as disheartening and a sad reminder of the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Jegede, in a statement yesterday in Akure, Ondo State’s capital, said he was angry that that little or nothing was being done to stem the tide of banditry on the country’s highways despite cries by well-meaning Nigerians.

The Afenifere leader’s 58-year-old daughter was killed on Friday along the Benin-Shagamu Expressway by bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Jegede, who was PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2016 election in Ondo State, said: “I was taken aback to hear of the killing of Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter by hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on the Benin-Shagamu expressway.

“This is not only disheartening but also a sad reminder of the state of insecurity in the country, about which many well-meaning Nigerians have shouted themselves hoax.

“This state of utter disappointment stems from the fact that despite cries by eminent citizens, especially from the South-West, and despite the concern shown by our party, the PDP, indications continue to show that little or nothing is being done to stem the tide of banditry on our highways.”

Jegede described the killing of Fashorati’s daughter as an unkind cut to the nonagenarian at the twilight of his life. “For somebody who has contributed a lot to the unity, progress and development of not only the Yoruba race but Nigeria as a whole, to have lost his daughter in this kind of circumstance is really, really appalling, and can only be described as the shame of a nation,” Jegede lamented.

He renewed his appeal to the Federal Government to encourage the evolution of community policing by establishing state policing system. He prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and called on everyone to be vigilant and security conscious under the cprevailing ircumstance.