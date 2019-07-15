Idahosa warns against pushing Obaseki out of APC

…Narrates how Obaseki raised money for Oshiomhole to become Edo governor

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has warned against attempts to push Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, out of the APC, a plot he said will spell doom for the party in the state.

Idahosa gave the warning while addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Monday.

He reiterated his earlier stance that APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is responsible for the ongoing crisis rocking the party in the state, noting, “Seid Oshiomhole has exposed Adams Oshiomhole on how their activity is generating money in Abuja while they are working against the progress of Edo State.”

He warned, “If by error of commission or omission, Governor Obaseki is pushed out of the APC, the party is dead in the state and I will go with the governor to anywhere he goes.”

The APC leader described Oshiomhole as ungrateful to Governor Obaseki who he said played a vital role for Oshiomhole to become Governor of Edo State, adding, “Oseni Elama was the man that facilitated Adams Oshiomhole’s meeting with Godwin Obaseki before he (Oshiomhole) became Governor of Edo State. After that meeting, Oshiomhole had no money on him, but Obaseki brought in people to launch the seed money which amounted to billions of naira which Oshiomhole used to run his governorship campaign.”

He continued, “Chief Lucky Igbinedion and his father, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion alongside Osagie Ize-Iyamu also moved in with new set of people to raise money to assist Oshiomhole’s campaign. He won the election but today you can’t point to anyone who Oshiomhole shows gratitude to.”

“Oshiomhole who doesn’t understand the blueprint of governance pleaded with Obaseki to become chairman of his economic team, which he accepted and worked with him for eight years without pay,” he added.

He urged the APC National Chairman to allow Governor Obaseki concentrate on developing Edo State as any attempt to deny Obaseki the APC 2020 governorship ticket will be resisted by Edo people.

“Oshiomhole should please leave the governor alone to run the state to the best of his ability because nobody interfered with his own administration when he was governor of the state.”

“We don’t know why Oshiomhole has insisted on producing the Speaker for the State House of Assembly. During his tenure, nobody made the choice for him,” Idahosa stressed.