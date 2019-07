Eden Hazard has selected the number 23 to wear at Real Madrid, as he hopes to emulate the success of NBA greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James, according to Marca.

Hazard isn’t going to be wearing the number 10 shirt, because that’s currently occupied by Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, so he’s had to choose another.

The number 23 shirt at Real Madrid is mostly attributed to David Beckham, but now the Belgian is hoping to put his own mark on it.